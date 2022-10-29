Imran Khan terminates Faisal Vawda’s party membership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday terminated the party membership of former federal minister Faisal Vawda for not abiding by the party policies.

According to a statement issued by PTI, Vawda’s membership was terminated for violating party policy and not replying to show-cause notice served to him on October 26.

“Faisal Vawda failed to respond to the show cause notice within the stipulated time therefore his party membership stands terminated,” the statement read.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI has terminated the basic membership of Faisal Vawda from the party. #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/mPFWHFjQOi — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 29, 2022

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi issued show cause notice to Vawda on Oct. 26 for his surprising press conference.

Addressing an important press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and its conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. He claimed that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Sharif left the country.

‘PTI insiders involved in toppling govt’

While talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, Faisal Vawda said that he will be answerable to PTI chief Imran Khan if questioned about his statement. He added that he will not respond to Ali Zaidi’s tweet. He alleged that everyone will be surprised after knowing about Ali Zaidi’s ministry.

“Imran Khan is my chairman. Some party insiders were also involved in toppling Imran Khan’s government. Some people who want to become the party head were involved in the conspiracy.”

