FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Iran on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reached Iran on a two-day official visit, ARY News reported.

During his stay in Tehran, the foreign minister will hold talks with the Iranian leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen.

They will also review the regional security situation with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia.

At invitation of 🇮🇷 FM @Amirabdolahian, 🇵🇰 FM @BBhuttoZardari has departed for his first official visit to #Iran. ➖During the visit, he will hold del level talks, call on Prez & meet other dignitaries. 📌 This year,🇵🇰🇮🇷 are celebrating 75 years of establishment of dip ties. pic.twitter.com/wIGPyAKuFt — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 14, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The last meeting between the two Foreign Ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on 26 May 2022, said Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages. These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022,” it added.

Both Pakistan and Iran are celebrating seventy five years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year.

Since assuming office, the foreign minister had visited China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Davos to meet his counterparts and attend global forums to represent Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto recently entered into self-isolation after his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock tested positive for the coronavirus during her Pakistan visit.

Comments