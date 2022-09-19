FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Chinese counterpart on UNGA sidelines

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Monday on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties. The two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation, including at the United Nations.

This was their fourth meeting since the Foreign Minister assumed office in April 2022.

FM Bilawal Bhutto conveyed profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership, government and people for China’s prompt support and robust assistance to Pakistan in the wake of catastrophic floods, which was a true reflection of the time-tested ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between Pakistan and China.

Recalling the summit meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping in Samarkand on September 15, 2022, the two ministers reaffirmed full commitment to further deepening of strategic cooperation, extending strong support for each other’s core interests and major concerns, enhancing economic engagement, accelerating high-quality development of CPEC, and strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

FM Bilawal highlighted Pakistan’s close convergence with China on multilateral issues premised on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism, free trade, and development.

Bhutto agreed to remain in close contact with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

