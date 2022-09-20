FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Malala Yousufzai in New York

New York: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai ahead of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), ARY News reported.

Met @Malala at #UNGA. Exchanged views on women rights & girls education. Discussed #PakistanFloods & challenges posed by this climate catastrophe to education for millions of young children affected, with thousands of schools destroyed & difficult days ahead. pic.twitter.com/LkWfDq9DsW — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 20, 2022

The FM shared his picture with Pakistan’s second Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai on his Twitter account.

Bilawal wrote that they exchanged views on women’s rights & girls’ education, Floods in Pakistan & challenges posed by this climate catastrophe to education for millions of young children affected, with thousands of schools destroyed & difficult days ahead.

Moreover, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Monday on the sidelines of the UNGA.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties. The two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation, including at the United Nations.

This was their fourth meeting since the Foreign Minister assumed office in April 2022.

