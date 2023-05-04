FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Russian counterpart in Goa

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, ARY News reported.

➖They discussed bilateral, regional & int’l matters of mutual interest. ➖Assured to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security, energy & people to people contacts. ➖SCO opens new vistas of cooperation & coordination with Russia.#PakFMatSCO 🇵🇰🤝🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/Ym29jLOF7W — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 4, 2023

Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson said in a tweet that during the meeting both foreign ministers discussed matters related to bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of people-to-people relations and food security in the region.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari landed in India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Goa.

The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting at the invitation of the current Chair, Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

