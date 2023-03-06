FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on US visit today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a week-long official visit to the United States (US) of America, ARY News reported quoting Foreign Office.

According to sources, the foreign minister will participate in United Nations’ conference regarding women.

The foreign ministry sources said that the conference will be held in United Nation on International women’s day on March 8.

Bilawal Bhutto will hold an important meeting during his week-long US visit, sources added.

Earlier, the Foreign Office Spokesperson had said in a press release that Pakistan and the United States will hold a counter-terrorism dialogue on March 6-7 in Islamabad.

“The dialogue is aimed at discussing common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering financing of terrorism,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

The two-day dialogue would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism, it was added.

