FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Russia on Jan 29

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, ARY News reported.

As per details, the foreign will leave for Moscow on January 29 and will return on January 30.

The Foreign Minister will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed a collective approach to address the issues faced by the region including climate change.

The foreign minister welcomed the proposal of Uzbekistan for the establishment of a high-level dialogue platform on environmental cooperation within the framework of ECO, reported Radio Pakistan.

