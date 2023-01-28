Saturday, January 28, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Russia on Jan 29

test

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, ARY News reported.

As per details, the foreign will leave for Moscow on January 29 and will return on January 30.

The Foreign Minister will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Read more: FM BILAWAL CALLS FOR COLLECTIVE APPROACH TO ADDRESS REGIONAL ISSUES

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed a collective approach to address the issues faced by the region including climate change.

The foreign minister welcomed the proposal of Uzbekistan for the establishment of a high-level dialogue platform on environmental cooperation within the framework of ECO, reported Radio Pakistan.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.