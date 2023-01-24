FM Bilawal calls for collective approach to address regional issues

TASHKENT: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed a collective approach to address the issues faced by the region including climate change.

Addressing the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday, he said the regional countries need to develop a strategically robust emergency response mechanism to respond to any climate crisis in future. He noted that the issue of climate cooperation is very significant.

The foreign minister welcomed the proposal of Uzbekistan for the establishment of a high-level dialogue platform on environmental cooperation within the framework of ECO, reported Radio Pakistan.

Alluding to the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan’s urgent priority is to ensure rapid economic growth and lift millions out of destitution and hunger. He said we will not only build back better but do so in a climate-resilient manner.

FM Bilawal said Pakistan believes the ECO led by shared principles of solidarity and mutual support has the collective strength to measure up to the challenges. Together we can and should make a difference.

The foreign minister said the regional preferential trade framework amongst the ECO members will help us in enhancing cooperation. He said Pakistan will continue to accord high priority to trade promotion and facilitation within the ECO.

