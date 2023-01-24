India invites FM Bilawal, CJP for SCO moot

ISLAMABAD: India has invited the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year, which includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian States will be hosted by India this year.

The SCO foreign minister’s meeting will be held in the Indian state of Goa in May 2023. The Chief Justice Of Pakistan is also invited to this important regional forum meeting.

However, there is no response from the foreign ministry on this matter yet but participation in the key regional forum will be decided after consultation with all the stakeholders.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised on enhancing economic and trade cooperation amongst member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a virtual meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of SCO countries.

The foreign minister underscored that building greater connectivity across the SCO region would help unlock the political and economic potential of intra-SCO cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported. He stressed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor supplements SCO’s vision of shared prosperity through regional connectivity and integration.

Thanking the SCO countries for expressing solidarity with and extending support for the flood-affected people in Pakistan, FM Bilawal urged the developed countries to fulfill their commitments on Climate Finance to help developing countries address Climate Change for meeting sustainable development goals.

