FM Bilawal to reach Iraq on three-day visit today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach Iraq on a three-day visit on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

During his visit, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet his Iraqi counterpart. The foreign minister will also visit the holy sites along with the party leaders.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central and provincial leaders have also reached Najaf – Iraq. The leaders include Faisal Karim Kundi, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Mukesh Chawla, Qasim Naveed Qamar.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) said that FM Bilawal will meet with Iraqi leadership and hold a detailed meeting with his counterpart during the visit. Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

