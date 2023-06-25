FM Bilawal to visit UAE, US and Japan next week

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US) and Japan next week, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Prior to his foreign visits, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach Larkana. Later, the foreign minister will depart for the UAE to spend Eidul Azha with his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

After his Dubai visit, FM Bilawal will pay visits to the US and Japan from July 2 to 3.

The foreign minister will attend a think tank conference in the US.

In his upcoming Japan visit, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet his Japanese counterpart besides holding a meeting with the business community.

A few days ago, the FO spokesperson said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Japan on 2-3 July at the invitation of the Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.

In Tokyo, the foreign minister will hold substantive talks with his counterpart Minister Hayashi.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science & technology, education, information technology, culture and human resource development.

They will also discuss important regional and global developments and cooperation and dialogue in multilateral forums, she added.

Japan is a key development partner of Pakistan and the foreign minister’s visit would likely further deepen the cooperation.

Tokyo maintains a close relationship with Pakistan as it remains a key development partner. Bhutto’s visit to Japan would help to maintain the ties with Beijing and Tokyo.