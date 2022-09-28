FM Bilawal seeks world’s support for rehabilitation of flood victims

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister (FM) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought the international community’s support for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit affectees.

Bilawal stated this while giving an interview with the editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy magazine in Washington on Tuesday.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan is facing an apocalyptic crisis in the shape of devastating floods and urged the international community to help with relief efforts. He asked the world to stand with Pakistan in this time of catastrophe.

He said that all the neighboring countries were affected by the Afghan war. The Foreign Minister stressed that peace and stability in Pakistan’s neighborhood was an essential prerequisite for economic prosperity and social sector development not just for Pakistan but also the wider region.

Responding to a question he said that all institutions of Pakistan are independent. The PPP chairman said that democracy in any form is better than dictatorship.

Bilawal said China has always helped Pakistan in difficult times. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan valued its long-standing relations with the United States.

Both sides were focused on strengthening a broad based relationship on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit that is not viewed through the prism of any other country or relationship.

