FM Dar discusses cooperation with Turkish, Russian, Swedish envoys

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar on Tuesday discussed Pakistan’s cooperation in separate meetings with ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia and Sweden.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Pacaci, he underlined Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister also received the Russian Ambassador Albert Khorev and discussed bilateral areas of cooperation including global and regional issues of mutual concern.

Swedish Ambassador Henrik Persson called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

A day earlier, FM Ishaq Dar stressed the need for early resumption of national carrier Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flights to the United Kingdom.

The UK and several other EU countries had suspended PIA’s flight operations due to concerns about the authenticity of pilot licences.

The FO today said Dar received a call from British Foreign Secretary David Cameron during which the foreign minister made his request regarding the resumption of flights, saying that it would further bolster linkages, particularly in view of the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

He also stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, people-to-people contacts and climate matters.

“Reiterating the importance of [the] Pakistan-UK relationship, the foreign minister said that Pakistan and the UK had longstanding, historic relations with multifaceted cooperation. The foreign minister emphasised the early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership agreement to take relations to the next level,” the FO said.