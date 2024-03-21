FM Dar lands in Brussels to attend First Nuclear Energy Summit

BRUSSELS: Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar has arrived in Brussels to attend the First Nuclear Energy Summit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the foreign minister was received by Ambassador Amna Baloch in Brussels.

Atomic Energy’s first session will kick off today (Thursday) in Brussels. In this session, Ishaq Dar is representing Pakistan.

On this occasion, Dar will also meet the leaders and foreign ministers of the countries participating in the meeting.

In the meeting, nuclear energy and ways to help advance sustainable development will be discussed among all the leaders.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that economic diplomacy will make Pakistan stronger asking the country’s ambassadors and high commissioners to prioritise investment opportunities in the country.

Addressing participants of a meeting held at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Wednesday, Ishaq Dar said that in the current circumstances, Pakistan needs to prioritize economic diplomacy in addition to conventional diplomacy.

“In this sense, the goal of Pakistan’s overseas missions should be to draw in investments, the foreign minister said.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is endowed with abundant natural resources and excellent human capital. “If a logical plan is implemented to impose fiscal restraint and reduce the external deficit, the nation has all the makings of a great economy,” he added.

The foreign minister stated that the main task at hand is to effectively handle the available resources. “Pakistan possesses all the potential to become a great economy,” he said.

