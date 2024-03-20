FM Ishaq Dar calls for ‘economic diplomacy’ to make Pakistan stronger

LONDON: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that economic diplomacy will make Pakistan stronger asking the country’s ambassadors and high commissioners to prioritise investment opportunities in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing participants of a meeting held at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Wednesday, Ishaq Dar said that in the current circumstances, Pakistan needs to prioritize economic diplomacy in addition to conventional diplomacy.

“In this sense, the goal of Pakistan’s overseas missions should be to draw in investments, the foreign minister said.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is endowed with abundant natural resources and excellent human capital. “If a logical plan is implemented to impose fiscal restraint and reduce the external deficit, the nation has all the makings of a great economy,” he added.

The foreign minister stated that the main task at hand is to effectively handle the available resources. “Pakistan possesses all the potential to become a great economy,” he said.

Ishaq Dar will also be representing Pakistan at the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday.

