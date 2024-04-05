FM Ishaq Dar, Antony Blinken discuss situations in Gaza, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed matters of regional importance such as situation in Gaza and developments in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

The discussion came as the foreign minister received a call from Antony Blinken, wherein the latter felicitated him on assuming the office.

During the telephonic conversation, the two diplomats reiterated dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States (US) across all spheres of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, a wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture and security came under discussion.

Various matters of regional importance such as situation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, FM Ishaq Dar – in a post on X – confirmed the development and said they discussed key bilateral issues and reaffirmed commitment to work together to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, investment and counter-terrorism.

“Looking forward to continued collaboration between the two countries,” he wrote on X.

The telephonic conversation came days after US President Joe Biden, in his first letter to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, reiterated the US’ unwavering commitment to standing alongside Pakistan in confronting the pressing challenges facing the world and the region.

In his first communication with PM Shehbaz after assumption of his office, President Biden conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected government of Pakistan, a press release of Prime Minister Office said.

He emphasised the shared vision of prioritizing public health protection, economic development, and education, affirming the commitment to advancing these goals in tandem.

Highlighting the significance of the enduring partnership between the peoples of the United States and Pakistan, President Biden said the partnership was critical to ensuring the security of the world and the people.

President Biden reaffirmed the joint commitment to upholding human rights and promoting inclusive development, signaling a strengthened partnership between the United States and Pakistan. “The close relations established between the people of the two countries will further strengthen,” the president added.