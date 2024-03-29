In letter to PM Shehbaz, Biden assures US support in ‘confronting challenges’

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) President Joe Biden, in his first letter to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, reiterated the US’ unwavering commitment to standing alongside Pakistan in confronting the pressing challenges facing the world and the region, ARY News reported on Friday.

In his first communication with PM Shehbaz after assumption of his office, President Biden conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected government of Pakistan, a press release of Prime Minister Office said.

He emphasised the shared vision of prioritizing public health protection, economic development, and education, affirming the commitment to advancing these goals in tandem.

Highlighting the significance of the enduring partnership between the peoples of the United States and Pakistan, President Biden said the partnership was critical to ensuring the security of the world and the people.

Moreover, the US President emphasised the continued collaboration between the two nations under the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, aiming to bolster environmental improvements and sustainable development initiatives.

He also assured to continue support for Pakistan’s endeavors in sustainable agriculture, water management, and recovery efforts following the devastating 2022 floods.

President Biden reaffirmed the joint commitment to upholding human rights and promoting inclusive development, signaling a strengthened partnership between the United States and Pakistan. “The close relations established between the people of the two countries will further strengthen,” the president added.

Earlier on March 15, US Ambassador Donald Blome had said that Pakistan was considered an “important partner” and expressed hope in working with the newly elected government to continue building stronger bilateral ties.

The development had come in a meeting between Blome and PM Shehbaz, their first after the latter was recently elected as the premier.

Blome had congratulated Shehbaz on his election who in turn expressed satisfaction with the current bilateral relations between the countries.