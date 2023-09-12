FM Jilani emphasises commonwealth cooperation in education sector

LONDON: Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani stressed the need for building a partnership and cooperation among the Commonwealth nations for the promotion of education, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister, chairing a meeting on “Delivering more through Inclusive and Accessible Education” highlighted the role of education to empower youth besides ensuring their bright future.

Earlier, the foreign minister formally opened the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting at the Commonwealth Headquarters in London.

Earlier it was reported that Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will chair the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting (CYMM)next in London.

The theme of the meeting is “Aim Higher: Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth”. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Four core areas of education, employment, engagement and environment identified in the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), will be extensively discussed in the meeting.

While in London, FM Jalil Abbas Jilani is also expected to meet the participating Ministers and high-ranking officials of the Commonwealth