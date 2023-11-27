FM Jilani, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Vice President European Parliament and Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Schemes Heidi Hautala met here on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual trade and GSP Plus.

During the meeting, they agreed to further strengthen and deepen Pak-EU trade relations.

They also agreed on the role of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) as a template for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Caretaker Foreign Minister (FM) Jalil Abbas Jilani has reached Belgium where he will attend an international conference on the invitation of European Commissioner for Migration of Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

FM Jilani will attend the ministerial-level International Conference on a Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling being held on November 28, 2023, on the invitation of European Commissioner for Migration of Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

The forthcoming global event would be attended by the EU Member States, the European Parliament, EU Justice and Home Affairs agencies, partner countries of origin and transit, as well as various international organizations.

The caretaker foreign minister will also hold meetings on the sidelines of the global event, sources added.

According to media reports, FM Jilani will shed light on the measures undertaken by Pakistan to mitigate irregular migration and present legal pathways of migration as a viable alternative within the framework of the recently launched Migration and Mobility Dialogue with the European Union.