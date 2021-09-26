FM Qureshi lands in London for three-day official UK visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Sunday landed in London as he undertakes a three-day official visit to the United Kingdom and is scheduled to have “broad-based discussions with his British counterpart Liz Truss”, ARY News reported quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister will have dinner at the Pakistan House tonight with the diaspora and diplomatic mission, besides interacting with members of the Pakistani community and British parliamentarians.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also interact with the media during his visit at the Pakistan House, says the sources privy to the developments.

Earlier this month, former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visited Pakistan to hold consultations on bilateral relations and regional matters.

The visit by the Foreign Minister is intended to take forward the process of close consultation and collaboration between the two sides.

Saima Saleem: 1st envoy at UN to use Braille chides India for afflicting Kashmir

Separately from the foreign affairs, the first differently-abled Pakistani diplomat, Saima Saleem, using Braille as her means to chide India over its claim at the United Nations that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part, said Friday that it was India that abets terrorism in the disputed Himalayan territory.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN has congratulated Saleem for successfully putting forward Pakistan’s position by exercising the right of reply.

“She spoke using Braille for the first time from UNGA hall,” Akram said today on Twitter.