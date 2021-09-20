FM Qureshi off to New York to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for New York on Monday to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During his visit from September 21-25, he will participate in various high-level meetings and side events. He will also deliver a talk at the prestigious think-tank Council on Foreign Relations.

The foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UN leadership.

He will also interact with a cross-section of the international media and meet the dynamic Pakistani-American community, said Foreign Office.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 76th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA), the world’s biggest diplomatic gathering, on September 24.

This was said by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram in an interview with a state-run news agency in New York.

Read: PM IMRAN KHAN TO ADDRESS UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON SEPT 24

He said that Pakistan will actively participate in the General Assembly session.

It is pertinent to mention that the UNGA’s session will be held in hybrid mode, starting Tuesday in New York.

This year’s theme is: “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations