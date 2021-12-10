FM Qureshi pledges justice in Priyantha Kumara lynching case

MULTAN: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the perpetrators of the Priyantha Kumara lynching case will be brought to justice soon.

Addressing the first session of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Conference in Multan, FM Qureshi said that he has expressed deep grief and condolences with his Sri Lankan counterpart on the lynching of their citizen in Sialkot.

He said that our civil society, our religious scholars and people from all walks of life believe that such incidents are against the spirit and teachings of Islam.

The foreign minister said that such incidents cannot be ignored. A section spreads misinformation against Pakistan as it is tasked to discredit Pakistan.

He said that today there are a large number of Muslims in Europe, where they are enjoying religious freedom. There are madrassas, mosques and Muslims are free to preach Islam without any restrictions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that the Sialkot incident is contrary to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He further said that the Sunnah of our Prophet (PBUH) is clear.

