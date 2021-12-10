Priyantha Kumara lynching: Special prosecution team to visit Sialkot

SIALKOT: A special prosecution team will arrive in Sialkot from Lahore today to visit the Sialkot factory site where Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara was lynched by a mob.

The team led by anti-terrorism court (ATC) prosecutor Abdul Rauf Watto will meet the investigation officer of the high-profile case, as well as other police officials.

The prosecution team will be given a detailed briefing on the investigation thus far carried out into the case. It will also visit the crime scene and examine CCTV footage of the incident.

Sources said that the team will also mull over the proposed jail trial of suspects in the case.

On Thursday, the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order directed police investigators to file the case challan in court within 14 days. It condemned the Sialkot lynching incident, as well as the Faisalabad incident that involved four women being stripped and assaulted in public.

A meeting of the committee with Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja in the chair further called for the trial in the Sialkot lynching case to be held on a daily basis.

