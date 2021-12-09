Priyantha Kumara lynching trial to be held on daily basis

LAHORE: The trial of suspects in a case pertaining to the lynching of Sri Lankan man Priyantha Kumara by a mob in Sialkot will be held on a daily basis.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order presided over by Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.

The committee directed police investigators to file the case challan in court within 14 days. It condemned the Sialkot lynching incident, as well as the Faisalabad incident that involved four women being stripped and assaulted.

The meeting was attended by all the regional police officers (RPOs) and commissioners of the province via video link.

The Gujranwala RPO gave a detailed briefing on progress thus far made in the Sialkot case, including arrests.

Raja Basharat instructed the prosecution department to set up a special cell to monitor the case trial. The committee also mulled over holding the trial of suspects inside jail and called for strict action to be taken against those responsible for the Faisalabad incident.

The committee also ordered a crackdown against fake number plates of vehicles and revolving and high beam lights.

