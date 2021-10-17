FM Qureshi blames previous govts for inflation

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday claimed that the poor economic policies of the previous rulers were to blame for the current wave of inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

“Inflation in the country is a gift from former rulers,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while addressing a corner meeting in his Multan constituency.

He went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking crucial steps to control the prices of essential commodities.

“The government is well aware of the difficulties and problems of the masses,” Qureshi added.

“PPP and PML-N looted the national exchequer for past 30 years,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a “gang of looters.”

Read More: PM IMRAN BLAMES PREVIOUS GOVTS FOR ENERGY CRISIS

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday announced nationwide protests against rising inflation and poor economic policies.

The JUI-F chief made the statement while talking to media here in Islamabad on Saturday.

“Time has come to oust the government,” said PDM head and requested the public to take to the streets against rising inflation and unemployment.

Read: PPP ANNOUNCES TO HIT STREETS AGAINST INFLATION

He further said a session of PDM would be held in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) where important decisions will be taken regarding long march and protest demonstrations.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also announced to hit the streets against rising inflation in the country claiming that the party would form the next government in the country.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Sirajul Haq, on Sunday announced to hold a public rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 31 against skyrocketing inflation and unemployment.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!