PPP announces to hit streets against inflation  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to hit the streets against rising inflation in the country claiming that the party would form the next government in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Bilawal Bhutto was addressing a public gathering in Karachi to mark the tragic Karsaz incident of October 18, 2007, that saw an attack on PPP leader Benazir Bhutto’s convoy, who survived the assassination attempt at that time, killing nearly 150 people.

“I want my MNAs, MPAs and other party leaders to protest against the government in every district of the country over the rising inflation,” he said adding that PPP had been raising its voice against the injustices of the government and would to do so in future also.

Bilawal Bhutto further announced to hold PPP Foundation Day’s public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“Everyone is sensing a PPP government in future and soon after taking reins, we will immediately announce a salary raise and provide employment to people across the country,” he said adding that they would fulfill the left-out mission of Benazir Bhutto with the support of the masses.

He further lamented the political victimization of PPP leaders including Asif Zardari and Syed Khursheed Shah at the hands of NAB and said that the party workers have been targeted despite being not named in neither the Panama Papers nor the Pandora Papers.

