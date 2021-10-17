PDM announces countrywide protests against inflation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday announced nationwide protests against rising inflation and poor economic policies, ARY News reported.

The JUI-F chief made the statement while talking to media here in Islamabad on Saturday.

“Time has come to oust the government,” said PDM head and requested the public to take to the streets against rising inflation and unemployment.

He further said a session of PDM would be held in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) where important decisions will be taken regarding long march and protest demonstrations.

The JUI-F chief also criticised the PTI-led government over dropping a “petrol bomb” on the nation.

Shehbaz, Fazl agree over launching protest movement

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman today held a telephonic conversation on Sunday to discuss the overall political situation of the country.

During a telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed over launching a protest movement against spiralling inflation to put pressure on the incumbent government to provide relief to the masses.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کا بڑا فیصلہ شہباز شریف اور مولانا فضل الرحمان کا ٹیلی فون پر رابطہ، مہنگائی کے خلاف تحریک چلانے کا فیصلہ پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد محمد نوازشریف سے پارٹی صدر اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف کی ٹیلی فون پر مشاورت — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 17, 2021

Both leaders also decided to hold protest demonstrations in several cities of the country against rising inflation.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the opposition’s next strategy against the government.

The PML-N supreme leader in a telephonic discussion endorsed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision to launch protest demonstrations across the country and long march against inflation to oust the PTI government.

President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday requested all partners in the opposition alliance to take to the streets instead of holding meetings.

Announcing the movement’s next public meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan on Oct 31, Fazl asked the masses to join them.

