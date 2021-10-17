Shehbaz, Fazl agree over launching protest movement against inflation

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman held a telephonic conversation on Sunday to discuss the overall political situation of the country, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed over launching a protest movement against spiralling inflation to put pressure on the incumbent government to provide relief to the masses.

Both leaders also decided to hold protest demonstrations in several cities of the country against rising inflation.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the opposition’s next strategy against the government.

The PML-N supreme leader in a telephonic discussion endorsed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision to launch protest demonstrations across the country and long march against inflation to oust the PTI government.

President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday requested all partners in the opposition alliance to take to the streets instead of holding meetings.

Announcing the movement’s next public meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan on Oct 31, Fazl asked the masses to join them.

“Time has come to take to the streets,” the Maulana said while addressing a rally organised under the PDM banner at the Dhobi Ghat ground here on Saturday.

