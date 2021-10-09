Shehbaz Sharif demands immediate general elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Shahbaz on Saturday said fresh elections should be held in the country immediately, ARY News reported.

The PML-N President while talking to media along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the federal government to hold immediate elections in the country.

“Only transparent and immediate elections can put the country on track,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

The PML-N leader also criticized the PTI government over rising inflation in the country and government failure to control dengue in the country particularly in Punjab.

Launching a tirade against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the JUI-F chief said the “present government has ruined all state institutions”, adding that immediate elections should be held in the country to put the country on track.

SHEHBAZ SHARIF INJURED AFTER FALLING DOWN STAIRS

Fazlur Rehman also announced series of protest rallies in various parts of the country, beginning with a political gathering in Faisalabad on October 16.

“PDM will organize a protest rally in Faisalabad on October 16, while a huge gathering will also be held in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) on October 31,” the PDM head announced.

“Getting rid of the government has become the desire of every man,” he concluded.

Earlier the JUI-F chief met with Shehbaz Sharif at his residence and inquired about his health as the latter had suffered back pain last week after falling from stairs.

