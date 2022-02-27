FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday in which he discussed the matters related to the evacuation of Pakistanis in Ukraine and their safe return to Pakistan.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective in detail, reiterating serious concern at the situation, underscoring the importance of de-escalation, and stressing the indispensability of diplomacy.

He appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Moscow regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

He stressed that conflict is not in anyone’s interest and that the developing countries are always hit the hardest economically, in case of conflict.

FM Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

