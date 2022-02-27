Ukraine-Russia conflict: Embassy gives details of evacuated Pakistanis

The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine has released the details of evacuation Pakistanis including students stuck in the war-hit country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The embassy said in a statement that the students were given accommodation and transport facilities in Ternopil besides highlighting the issue of Pakistanis’ evacuation operation stuck at the border areas.

Pakistani Ambassador Dr Noel I Khokhar confirmed that 125 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Ukraine and 376 nationals crossed the Ukraine-Poland border.

“Four Pakistanis have crossed the Ukraine-Romania border and nine nationals have entered Hungary. Three students have reached the Lviv facilitation desk from other cities and 30 more students are reaching Lviv via train. Seven Pakistani students reached Ternopil,” the envoy said.

Moreover, Dr Khokhar also contacted Poland’s deputy foreign minister to discuss the stranded Pakistanis at the border areas.

There are immense difficulties at border crossing points due to huge number wanting to leave Ukraine. Embassy and Ministry is actively engaging Govt of Ukraine to expedite the process. — Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) February 27, 2022

According to the embassy, 84 Pakistanis entered Poland from the Ukraine border and overall 137 nationals were evacuated so far.

The embassy has appointed focal persons for assisting the stranded Pakistanis in Ternopil, Kyiv and Lviv. The stranded Pakistanis have been directed to contact the officials of the Pakistani embassy in Ternopil at 0038063698164 and 380681734727.

