Ukraine not allowing people to enter Poland: Pakistani envoy

WARSAW: Pakistani envoy in Poland Malik Farooq has said that Ukraine authorities are not allowing masses to pass the border to enter Poland, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Malik Farooq said he is present at the Poland-Ukraine Crossing Point, there is no problem on the Polish side but Kyiv authorities are not allowing anyone to pass the crossing.

Malik Farooq said people in huge numbers have gathered at the crossing point, but the Ukraine authorities are trying to evacuate its citizens first.

He said they are in contact with the stranded Pakistani students in Ukraine and they have arranged transport and other facilities to ensure the safe stay of the students in Poland.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cancelled the flight schedule of evacuation flights for stranded Pakistanis in war-torn Ukraine.

The foreign ministry cancelled the scheduled evacuation flights to Kyiv to bring back stranded Pakistanis from Poland. It was learnt that the passenger load on the flight was only 95.

The foreign ministry’s spokesperson had said in a statement that the flights will be departed for Poland after the orders of the ministry.

