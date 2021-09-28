FM Qureshi again urges world to stay engaged with Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again urged the international community to engage with the new reality in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, the foreign minister has asked the world to unfreeze Afghan government assets in order to avert a humanitarian crisis.

“There is a humanitarian crisis in the making and use that money to address the crisis,” he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the economic collapse could give space to terrorists and it would have serious consequences not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

“The collapse could lead to an exodus, a huge influx of refugees moving in different directions towards Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan,” the foreign minister added.

About recognizing the Taliban set up by Pakistan, FM Qureshi said, “We are watching and observing as the things unfold and we will make a decision at an appropriate time.”

Responding to a question, he said the Taliban have made a clear commitment that Afghan soil would not be used against any country including Pakistan.

Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and will not intervene in any internal matter of Kabul, Qureshi said.