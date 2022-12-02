FO rejects reports of shutting down Pakistan Embassy in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affair released a clarification that there are no plans in consideration to close the Pakistan embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.

“Pakistan is in contact with the Interim government in Afghanistan and enhanced security measures are being taken to protect Pakistani diplomatic personnel and Missions in Afghanistan.” FO Spokesperson said.

“The head of mission in Kabul was attacked today in which security guards was injured, The Afghan Minister of Affairs was summoned to the Foreign Office in protest to the incident and demand an immediate investigation.” concluded, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Afghan officials assured security to the diplomats while the security of other diplomatic missions has also been tightened. The Afghan foreign minister has assured immediate arrest of the culprits.

Earlier today, a gun attack was carried out against Pakistan’s diplomatic officials in Kabul, leaving a security guard got seriously wounded.

The gun attack was carried out at a time when Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was walking in the garden of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, sources said.

