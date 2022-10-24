FO to facilitate early return of Arshad Sharif’s body

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has expressed its condolences on the sudden demise of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and said that the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya will facilitate the early return of his body.

The Foreign Office’s condolence statement on the martyrdom of Pakistan’s senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif said that the Pakistani High Commissioner received the initial information of his death on the morning of October 24, after which the HC contacted Kenyan police officials, ministry of foreign affairs and the office of the Kenyan vice president.

According to the FO spokesman, after receiving information about the incident, the people of the High Commission mission reached the spot and got information about the incident and identified the body.

Read more: Arshad Sharif shot dead in ‘mistaken identity’ case, confirms Kenyan police

It should be noted that Pakistan’s senior journalist and renowned anchor Arshad Sharif was martyred in a shooting incident near Nairobi, Kenya late on Sunday night.

Later Kenyan media reported that Arshad Sharif was shot by the local police in a case of ‘mistaken identity.’

Comments