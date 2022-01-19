Fog affects flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Flight operations remained affected at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport on Wednesday owing to heavy fog as several flights were diverted to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The flights were diverted as the visibility at the runway dropped to 500 metres.

A Lahore-bound flight of private airline IF-341 from Najaf was not allowed to land at Lahore airport and was diverted to Islamabad by the air traffic controller (ATC). PA-413 coming from Sharjah was also not allowed to land at the Lahore airport and was diverted to Islamabad.

PK-302 Karachi-Lahore and PIA’s flight PK-303 scheduled to land Lahore from Karachi were also canceled.

Dense fog has blanketed different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, paralysing routine life and disrupting road and air traffic.

Due to low visibility the Motorway M2 section from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Samundri, Motorway M11 from Mahmood Botti to Sambrial and Jhangra Interchange at Motorway M5 have been closed for all kind of traffic due to thick fog.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to very low due to dense fog.

