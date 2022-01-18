Sialkot airport closed amid foggy conditions

SIALKOT: Flight operations have been suspended at the Sialkot International airport due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, ARY News reported.

The airport has been closed and flight operations have been suspended as the visibility has dropped down to 150 metre at the runway of the airport.

Following the closure of the airport, four flights are waiting for the landing signal from the air traffic controller (ATC). The flights are currently flying in the Gujranwala and Lahore air zones.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot airport manager has said that flight operations will be resumed soon after the improvement in the weather conditions.

Dense fog in various cities of Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore has badly affected the traffic flow on the night.

According to details, the visibility has dropped due to dense fog on main roads in plain areas across the province as a result Lahore Motorway (M2) from Pindi Bhattian to Kot Momin and main Toll Plaza to Chakry, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motorway M4 from Bahu Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Motorway M5 from Sher Shah to Rahim Yar Khan have been closed at for all kind of traffic.

