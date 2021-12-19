Foggy conditions: Calibration process of Lahore airport’s runway completed

LAHORE: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has completed the calibration process of the secondary runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PCAA experts have completed the calibration process of Lahore airport’s secondary runway after flights had been facing issues in landing and taking off amid foggy conditions.

Sources told ARY News that the PCAA officials checked the instrument landing system (INS), radio navigation and then declared the secondary runway fit for the flights’ transportation.

The Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) and Doppler Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range DME System installed at the secondary runway were also declared fit by the PCAA officials.

READ: REPAIR WORK OF LAHORE AIRPORT’S RUNWAY REMAINS INCOMPLETE

Sources added that the PAPI system will remain closed from 1:15 pm from 12:00 midnight today.

Earlier in November, it was learnt that the repair work of the central runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport had remained incomplete that could affect the flight operation.

At this time, secondary runway 36-L is being used as an alternative to run flight operations at the Lahore airport.

It was learnt that the special CAT III system was not installed at the secondary runway that ensures the safe landing and take-off of aircraft in foggy conditions.

READ: SEVERAL FLIGHTS CANCELLED DUE TO FOG AT LAHORE AIRPORT

The aircraft could not land at the Lahore airport amid foggy conditions due to the non-availability of the ILS system, sources said.

According to the airport administration, the repair work of the central runway was continued at full pace. Due to the repair work, the landing of big aircraft was not permitted, said the administration, adding that all airlines have been informed regarding the runway repair work.

The administration had said that the flights’ schedule will be revised due to the winter season and fog issues.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!