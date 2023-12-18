22.9 C
Karachi
Monday, December 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

LAHORE: Poor visibility caused by fog has affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights were delayed on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the heavy fog has dropped the visibility at the runway of Lahore airport.

The departure of three PIA flights to Karachi from Lahore airport has been delayed, while the take-off of a Dubai-bound flight is also delayed.

The arrival of an international flight from Kuala Lumpur to Lahore is also delayed.

Dense fog has blanketed different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, paralyzing routine life and disrupting road and air traffic.

Read more: Lahore-Islamabad motorway closed due to dense fog

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, Motorway Police have closed parts of motorways due to dense fog.

According to the spokesperson, M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin is closed due to fog, while M-3 from Faizpur to Rajana is also closed for traffic.

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is also closed to all types of traffic due to dense fog.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.