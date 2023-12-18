Fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Poor visibility caused by fog has affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights were delayed on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the heavy fog has dropped the visibility at the runway of Lahore airport.

The departure of three PIA flights to Karachi from Lahore airport has been delayed, while the take-off of a Dubai-bound flight is also delayed.

The arrival of an international flight from Kuala Lumpur to Lahore is also delayed.

Dense fog has blanketed different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, paralyzing routine life and disrupting road and air traffic.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, Motorway Police have closed parts of motorways due to dense fog.

According to the spokesperson, M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin is closed due to fog, while M-3 from Faizpur to Rajana is also closed for traffic.

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway is also closed to all types of traffic due to dense fog.