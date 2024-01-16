Fog continues to disrupts flight operations in Pakistan

Dense fog in parts of Pakistan continued to disrupt flight operations on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, four Islamabad-bound flights were diverted to Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar airports due to the prevalence of dense fog.

PIA’s flight PK-742 from Jeddah to Islamabad landed at Karachi airport due to dense fog, while Islamabad-bound PIA flight PK-182 landed at Lahore airport.

Serene Air flight 702, coming from Dubai, was forced to land at Lahore airport instead of Islamabad due to foggy weather.

PIA flight PK-218, coming from Abu Dhabi was diverted to Peshawar airport instead of its actual landing destination of Islamabad.

Read more: Lahore to again receive artificial rain to combat smog

Meanwhile, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department dense fog will engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next two days.

Frost is likely to occur at a few places in the Potohar region during morning.

Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog. The PMD has advised citizens to remain cautious during the dense fog conditions.