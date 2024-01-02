Lahore to again receive artificial rain to combat smog

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced a renewed effort to use artificial rain in Lahore, where hazardous levels of toxic smog choke the lungs of more than 11 million residents during winter, ARY News reported.

The statement was made during a meeting between Punjab chief minister and a United Arab Emirate (UAE) delegation, led by Ahmed Al Kamal – head of Cloud Seeding Team.

During the meeting, CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the UAE authorities, particularly the Cloud Seeding Team.

“The pioneering effort marks the first successful experiment of artificial rainfall in Lahore, resulting in air quality levels consistently below 200 for several days,” the chief minister said.

The Punjab CM noted that the cloud seeding team has become an integral part of Pakistan’s environmental initiatives, aiming to significantly contribute to mitigating the impact of smog in the region.

He expressed optimism for the upcoming experiment scheduled for January, contingent upon favorable weather conditions.

The delegation from the UAE conveyed their deep affection for Pakistan, emphasising the enduring bond between the two nations. The collaborative efforts, lauded by experts, are expected to make a considerable impact in combating the environmental challenges posed by smog.

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique that aims to stimulate precipitation. This is done by introducing different substances into clouds that further promote the formation of raindrops.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on Dec 16 conducted a test for artificial rain via cloud-seeding over a limited area in Lahore to curb smog.

Addressing the media, CM Mohsin Naqvi said that the artificial rain experiment was made with the assistance of the UAE.

“Around 10 per cent of Lahore areas have received rainfall today due to cloud seeding experiment,” he said, adding that at least 48 flares were deployed for cloud seeding.

He further highlighted that the monitoring and attentiveness started as early as 9:00 in the morning, emphasizing an ongoing commitment to the success of the artificial rain initiative.

Naqvi also thanked the Environment Department and UAE team for their help in the process.