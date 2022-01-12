Fog disrupts flight schedule in Lahore

LAHORE: Flight operations remained affected at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday night owing to heavy fog as several domestic and international flights were delayed, ARY News reported.

The delayed flights include Lahore-Jeddah flight PK-9759, Lahore-Muscat WY-342, Lahore-Karachi PK-305, Lahore-Karachi ER-525, Lahore-Karachi PK-307 and Lahore-Dubai PK-235 and Lahore-Quetta PK-323.

The PIA spokesperson said that the staff is taking care the passengers of the delayed flights.

The passengers will be adjusted to alternate flights. The airline asked the passengers to get information prior to their arrival at the airport from the landline number.

Earlier in December last year, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had completed the calibration process of the secondary runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The PCAA experts had completed the calibration process of Lahore airport’s secondary runway after flights had been facing issues in landing and taking off amid foggy conditions.

The PCAA officials had checked the instrument landing system (INS), radio navigation and then declared the secondary runway fit for the flights’ transportation.

The Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) and Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni-Directional Range DME System installed at the secondary runway had also been declared fit by the PCAA officials.

