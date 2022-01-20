Foggy conditions affect flight operations at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Poor visibility caused by fog has badly affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights have been delayed, ARY News reported.

The visibility has dropped to 800 metres at the runway. Several in and outbound flights were delayed due to the dense fog.

International flight QR-621 from Doha enroute to Lahore has been delayed due to bad weather conditions at the airport. PK-789 coming from Toronto to Lahore, Istanbul-bound PIA’s flight PK-715 from Allama Iqbal airport were also delayed owing to foggy conditions.

Ras Al-Khaimah-bound flight G9-853 from Lahore and G9-852 coming to Lahore from Ras Al-Khaimah are also facing delay.

Furthermore, Qatar Airways flight QR-620 bound for Istanbul from Lahore has also ben delayed. three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights were also canceled due to foggy conditions, he informed.

Punjab’s capital city is used to experience fog in early winter but for some years smog and pollution have badly affected the region. Persistent smog and air pollution restrict visibility range which also result in hygiene issues.

