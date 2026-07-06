The rumors around Apple’s first foldable iPhone are starting to sound a lot more concrete. Dummy units, leaked images and videos have now given us a better look at what the design and specs could be.

According to a report published in TechAdvisor, Apple is planning to launch the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 series in 2026. Tech analysts think it could be branded as the “iPhone Ultra” or “iPhone Ultra Fold,” but Apple hasn’t confirmed a name yet.

People familiar with the project say it’ll use a book-style fold instead of a flip design. So it opens inward like a book. Unfolded, the main display is said to measure about 7.58 inches, basically iPad mini-sized. The cover screen on the outside is expected to be between 5.25 and 5.5 inches.

One of the leaks claims Apple has figured out a way to make the screen crease almost invisible. That’s been one of the biggest complaints with foldables so far. Samsung Display is reportedly supplying the internal OLED panel, while Apple is doing the engineering and design in-house.

The device is also tipped to drop Face ID. Instead, it may use a Touch ID sensor built into the side power button to keep things thinner. Other rumored specs include two 48MP cameras on the back, an under-display selfie camera, 12GB of RAM, and storage choices of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

It’s also said to pack Apple’s new C2 modem, a vapor chamber cooling system, a bigger battery, and LPDDR5X RAM. No physical SIM tray is expected either.

On the design front, the phone is said to be around 9 to 9.5mm thick when folded, and 4.5 to 4.8mm when opened. Volume buttons would sit on the top right, with the power button and Touch ID on the side.

As for price, analysts believe it could start somewhere between $2,300 and $2,500. That would make it the priciest iPhone Apple has ever sold.

Apple hasn’t officially said anything about a foldable iPhone yet. But with all these leaks and supply chain reports, it’s looking like Apple is finally getting ready to jump into the foldable market.

Also Read: Apple intensifies foldable iPhone production to 10 million units