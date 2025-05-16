Foo Fighters drop drummer Josh Freese after two years

The American rock band, Foo Fighters have officially parted ways with drummer Josh Freese, who joined the band after the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Josh Freese, known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and Guns N’ Roses, revealed the news on Instagram, saying the Foo Fighters called him earlier this week to say they had “decided to go in a different direction.”

In his post, Josh Freese shared that he enjoyed the past two years with the Foo Fighters and supports their decision, even though he was “shocked and disappointed.”

He added, “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band.”

Despite the setback, he reassured fans that he’s used to moving between bands as a freelance musician and is doing fine.

Josh Freese joined the the band in 2023, just before the band went on tour. Fans had suspected he would become a full-time member after he cancelled shows with The Offspring and Danny Elfman.

Josh Freese had already played with Foo Fighters during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in 2022.

Throughout his career, Josh Freese has played with many major artists and bands, including Devo, A Perfect Circle, Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson, and 100 Gecs. His work as a session drummer is widely respected in the music world.

Foo Fighters have not released an official statement yet about the change.

The band recently pulled out of the Soundside Music Festival just two days before their scheduled performance. Their next concert is expected to take place at the Singapore Grand Prix on 4 October.

Despite the change, the Foo Fighters remain one of rock music’s biggest names. Fans will now be waiting to see who the Foo Fighters choose as their next drummer.