Food delivery rider shot dead over ‘robbery resistance’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A private company food delivery rider was shot dead over resisting a robbery bid near Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the initial reports, the robbers tried to loot a delivery rider and upon resistance, the robbers shot him in the chest before escaping the scene.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Arsalan Shamshad, was working as a delivery rider for the past 1.5 years and residing at North Karachi Sector 7D.

The police officials claimed that the incident did not seem like a robbery resistance, however, further investigation is underway regarding the incident.

Back in 2021, terrifying footage surfaced that showed a street criminal had killed a delivery rider on a busy road in Karachi.

Street crimes have registered an alarming rise in Karachi as now street criminals are shooting citizens fearlessly on busy streets and roads.

In the disturbing footage, one of the street criminals was seen shooting a delivery rider in the head in broad daylight on a busy road just to snatch a mobile phone worth a few thousand.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

The sorrowful incident had taken place in the Sohrab Goth area where a delivery rider was allegedly shot in the head over resisting the robbery. After receiving the bullet in the head, the delivery rider fell to the ground and died on the spot.