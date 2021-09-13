Viral video shows falling cat being rescued during football match

A football match saw a cat being saved by fans from falling to the ground and suffering injuries by using the United States (US) flag.

There have been moments where animals get involved in games whether it be invading pitches or getting hit during play.

The viral video was filmed during a match between the Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida state.

CAT SURVIVES FALL AT HARD ROCK STADIUM!!!! #SaveTheCat pic.twitter.com/oPNGgfUltZ — Yianni Laros (@Yiannithemvp) September 11, 2021

It shows the feline dangling on two of its paws to save itself from falling. It could not hold on for longer and eventually fell down.

The spectators below were aware of the situation and managed to catch it with the US flag.

The stadium officials came to the scene and took the cat away. The cat was reported to be unharmed in the incident.

It should be noted that a pigeon was killed during a cricket match in England as it made contact with the ball which was thrown by the fielder towards the pitch.

The four Dubai residents made headlines as they saved a pregnant cat after it fell from a second-floor balcony. They were awarded Dh50,000 each by the Dubai government.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had called them “Unsung Heroes”