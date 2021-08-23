For region’s sake India must stop trying to shame us, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Indian media ran fake news of my Kabul visit and based their discussions over it without verifying the facts as I never went there, Pakistani foreign minister said Monday while discussing Afghan peace, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he never visited Kabul post-Taliban takeover, however, adding that he did attend important meetings in Islamabad with Afghan and world leaders.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he met European Union representative Josep Borrell wherein the two discussed Afghan peace and regional circumstances cropping up from the takeover that followed the US pullout.

I am now setting off for my visits to few countries in the same backdrop, the foreign minister said.

Pakistan evacuating foreigners from Afghanistan on humanitarian basis: FM Queshi

Reiterating his stance that he tweeted earlier, Qureshi said that Pakistan believes an inclusive political settlement is the best way forward as Afghanistan houses diverse races and there are people other than just Pashtuns in the region.

There indeed are forces in Afghanistan that want to destabilize the prospects of lasting peace there, said he, adding that India needs to give up on its limited scope of thinking and stop trying to humiliate Pakistan. It will do no good to the region, he said.

Separately earlier today while speaking to ARY NEWS, the foreign minister said that he had discussed the evacuation issues with foreign ministers of the European countries and they had expressed their gratitude over the cooperation extended by the country in facilitating the evacuation of their citizens.