Pakistan evacuating foreigners from Afghanistan on humanitarian basis: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of foreigners on a humanitarian basis despite difficulties being faced on the ground, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, the foreign minister said that he had discussed the evacuation issues with foreign ministers of the European countries and they had expressed their gratitude over the cooperation extended by the country in facilitating the evacuation of their citizens.

“We are cooperating in the entire process of evacuation on a humanitarian basis,” he said adding that they do not want praise from anyone as their conscience is satisfied.

He further said that the influx of thousands of people has overburdened the authorities at Kabul airport. “The landing and take-off operations are not in our control at Kabul airport and we need cooperation from the local administration in Kabul in this regard,” the foreign minister said.

He said that they would strive to facilitate the people of Afghanistan globally. “The credibility of Taliban will improve if they are not taking revenge on their opponents,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.