Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls for all-inclusive Afghan government

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the Afghan Taliban and former rulers to craft an all-inclusive political structure after consultations.

According to a statement carried by Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister said nobody wants bloodshed in Afghanistan but peace and stability.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is determined to play its positive role as its envoy in Afghanistan is also in touch with different Afghan personalities.

The foreign minister said the Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan has held talks with him and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Some anti-peace elements are active to play the role of spoiler,” he said adding that it is the test of Afghan leadership’s sagacity as to how they cope with such challenges.

On the borders’ situation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all the neighboring countries should sit together for consultations.

The foreign minister said he intends to visit neighboring countries in the next few days to chalk out a comprehensive strategy after consultations. He said our aim is Afghanistan’s stability and we will continue our endeavors in this regard.

Previously, Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rahmani who is visiting Pakistan along with a delegation of Afghan leaders Thursday stressed the need for an inclusive Afghan government in the wake of Taliban takeover of Kabul.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Mir Rehman Rahmani said that the next phase in Afghanistan was the formulation of a government and it could only succeed if all stakeholders are made part of it.

He said that they were invited to visit Pakistan by the government and had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed.